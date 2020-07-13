Erica Banks Appears to Shade Megan Thee Stallion for Hanging Out With Kylie Jenner

WENN/Instagram

It doesn't take long before the 'Savage' rapper's fans attack Erica, who was previously called the 'fake' Megan' for the sub as one says, 'If she wanna hang with Megan and her rich friends that's all she had to say.'

Megan Thee Stallion made headlines after it was revealed that she was hanging out with Kylie Jenner. Their outing earned the Hot Girl Summer criticism considering that she’s a good friend of Jordyn Woods, who is Kylie’s ex-BFF, and among the critics is apparently fellow 1501 Certified Entertainment Erica Banks.

The rapper, who previously called the “fake” Megan, took to her Twitter account to throw a shade at Megan. “I’ll never be that artist rubbing elbows w every single person i meet in the game to stay ‘likeable’.. lmao tuh,” so she wrote to her followers on the blue bird app.

“y’all fall for anything lol,” she went on saying. “i said what i said. y’all not finna bully me out my statement lmao wrong girl,” the Houston raptress insisted. However, she eventually deleted the tweets.

It didn’t take long before Megan’s fans attacked Erica for the sub. “That’s why Meg is number one, multiplatinum and ‘rubbing elbows’ with [Beyonce Knowles] while you’re …. unheard of,” someone slammed Erica. Insinuating that the diss came out of jealousy, a user wrote in an Instagram comment, “If she wanna hang with Megan and her rich friends that’s all she had to say.”

“Sis just tag megan at this point,” a person added. “I can already tell she’s nothing but negative energy,” one other said.

The comments arrive after Megan and Kylie hung out on Saturday night, July 11. While some people were excited to see the two interacting, some other slammed Megan for the fact that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star had a fallout with Jordyn over the infamous cheating drama involving Jordyn, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. People were so confused as to why Megan decided to hang out with Kylie.

Meanwhile, Erica previously set tongues wagging among fans as they accused her of being a Megan copycat due to her similar flows and sound with the “Savage” hitmaker’s. Laughing it off in a post on her Twitter account, Erica wrote on Friday, June 19, “only ppl from Texas understand that we all have the same ‘accent’ lol.” Despite the explanation, people didn’t actually buy her words.

“It’s not the accent, we could careless about that, but when you have the same flow, style, ad libs, and delivery it could come off as a bit copy cat-ish,” one fan argued. Echoing the sentiment, someone else added, “it’s not because of the accent, it’s because you have the same style when rapping megan, you also have the same flows.”