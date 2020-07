DJ Funkmaster Flex On 6ix9ine: Modern Rappers Are Actors!!

DJ Funkmaster Flex hopped on Twitter to call out new rappers — claiming they are actors — and naming Tekashi 6ix9ine as an example.

“FYI: EVERY POPULAR RAPPER IN THE LAST 10 YEARS IS ELIGIBLE TO SNITCH! WHY?” the HOT97 staple tweeted.

“CAUSE YALL AINT GOT NO BODIES AND NO “REAL” CASES! JUST GUN CHARGES CAUSE YALL AFRAID TO KNUCKLE UP! THATS NOT A STREET DUDE! THATS CALLED BEING SCARED! MODERN RAPPERS ARE ACTORS!”

Flex then hopped back on Twitter to clarify his remarks:

“Ok! NEED IT MORE CLEAR? IF U TESTIFIED, COOPERATED OR SNITCHED TODAY, LAST YEAR OR 10 yrs AGO! I HAVE NO PROBLEMS! LIVE “YOUR” LIFE! BUT DONT COME ON SOCIAL MEDIA WITH TOUGH TALK AND EXPLANATIONS! NOBODY BELIEVES YOU!”

It’s clear that Flex was speaking about Tekashi 6ix9ine. He posted the following tweet:

Tekashi is currently on house arrest after he snitched on his former gang members in exchange for a very light sentence.