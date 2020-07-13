Home Entertainment DJ Akademiks: Meek Mill Got Me Fired From Complex!!

DJ Akademiks: Meek Mill Got Me Fired From Complex!!

Bradley Lamb
DJ Akademiks has claimed that rapper Meek Mill has got him fired from Complex and banned from Twitch for life.

He made the announcement alongside a clip of a new freestyle.

“Since Meek Mill cancelled me and got me fired from Complex and banned for life from Twitch… I gotta resurrect my rap career… LIL AK is back reporting live from the otherside of the TRENCHES!!!!!!! UBER EATS FREESTYLE OTW,” he captioned the post.

