DJ Akademiks: Meek Mill Got Me Fired From Complex!!

DJ Akademiks has claimed that rapper Meek Mill has got him fired from Complex and banned from Twitch for life.

He made the announcement alongside a clip of a new freestyle.

“Since Meek Mill cancelled me and got me fired from Complex and banned for life from Twitch… I gotta resurrect my rap career… LIL AK is back reporting live from the otherside of the TRENCHES!!!!!!! UBER EATS FREESTYLE OTW,” he captioned the post.

It’s unclear as to whether he was actually fired from Complex or whether he was being sarcastic.

Ak was suspended from Complex and banned from Twitch after he went on a lengthy rant, trashing Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend.

“One time she sneak dissed me so f*ck that hoe. Straight up,” Akademiks said during the infamous Twitch. “I don’t care if you John Legend’s b*tch or any other b*tch. How about you take that big ass mouth of yours and that f*cking weird ass looking face and start buying your man’s album — Chrissy Teigen suck a d*ck.”