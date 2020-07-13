Delta may avoid furloughs thanks to demand for early exit deal By

© . FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes parked in Birmingham
By David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO () – Delta Air Lines (N:) may be able to avoid involuntary furloughs in the fall after receiving interest from more than 15,000 employees for early exit deals, one person with knowledge of the matter said.
The person said Delta was also looking at extending reduced work hours for employees past September in an effort to save costs as the coronavirus pandemic continues to whip the airline industry.
Delta declined to comment.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.