Deepika Padukone’s most stylish looks from Cocktail

It’s already been eight years since Deepika Padukone redefined herself and metamorphosed as one of the most stylish actors in the country with Cocktail. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film starred Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty in a twisted tale of love and friendship. Great music, hilarious scenes and brilliant acting Cocktail had a lot but the one thing that stood over everything was Deepika Padukone’s impeccable on-screen style.

Deepika’s character Veronica was this spoilt rich kid who lived in the moment and had no limits. Her reel style reflected that to perfection. Right from her introduction in the song Main Sharabi, Deepika walks in to the club in an embellished mesh dress and many say its a homage to Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw from Sex in the City.

Her summer bikinis, printed skirts, crop tops, sundresses… everything makes Veronica one of the best styled characters at the movies. Scroll through to check out our favourite picks from her look book and tell us which is your top choice.