Dave Clark: Players, commentators and more praise presenter as he stands down | Darts News

Dave Clark is stepping away from his role as the presenter of Darts coverage after almost 20 years

Phil Taylor, Barry Hearn, Andrew Flintoff and Leeds United joined the tributes to Darts presenter Dave Clark after his decision to step away from the role.

Social media was awash with emotion on Sunday night, as colleagues, friends and fans took to Twitter to sing the praises of darts frontman Clark.

After more than 20 years as a presenter, Clark has taken the decision to focus on his family and other challenges and among the first to pay tribute was former News partner David Jones, hosting Sunday’s Premier League quadruple header.

Clarky shared a stage with some of the biggest names in darts, and it wasn’t a surprise to see former world champions Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor, Raymond van Barneveld, Keith Deller and Adrian Lewis – 16-time champion of the world Taylor leading the way.

Past and present players

5:00
Back in 2016 presenter Dave Clark picked some of his favourite moments from the World Darts Championship

Back in 2016 presenter Dave Clark picked some of his favourite moments from the World Darts Championship

Commentators and media

As well as Darts colleagues, plenty from News were quick to share their memories.

Dave Clark with Michael Van Gerwen

Dave Clark with Michael Van Gerwen

6:50
Following the news that presenter Dave Clark will step down from his role with Darts, here is how the boxing team said goodbye to Clark after he decided to concentrate on his darts duties

Following the news that presenter Dave Clark will step down from his role with Darts, here is how the boxing team said goodbye to Clark after he decided to concentrate on his darts duties

The world of sport and beyond

Clarky’s beloved Leeds United led the way beyond the world of darts, while comedian Jack Whitehall and Andrew Flintoff were also among the names to pay tribute.

2:13
On World Parkinson’s Day earlier this year, ‘ Dave Clark talks about his diagnosis, continuing to work, and how to stay positive

On World Parkinson’s Day earlier this year, ‘ Dave Clark talks about his diagnosis, continuing to work, and how to stay positive

Darts returns to in July, with days of coverage from the World Matchplay getting underway on Saturday, July 18, and every day until the final on Sunday, July 26.

