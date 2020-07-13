Cowboys unlikely to reach long-term deal with Dak before deadline

With the deadline to sign a new deal just days away, the Cowboys and Dak Prescott are reportedly not close to getting a long-term deal done, meaning that the quarterback will likely enter the season under the franchise tag.

“Situation could change before July 15 deadline but a source said Sunday afternoon Cowboys are not close to reaching a multi-year contract with QB Dak Prescott,” Calvin Watkins tweeted. “He would enter 2020 season on $31.4M franchise tag if no deal by deadline.”

Both sides have expressed their interest in getting a long-term deal done, but the specifics have reportedly kept them from getting close to a deal being signed. According to sources, the main issue is that the Cowboys would like to sign Prescott to a five-year deal while he would only like to sign for four years.