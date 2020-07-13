Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

Many California schools won’t open their doors

Los Angeles and San Diego Counties said schools would be online-only in the fall, citing a surge in infections that pose too much risk for students and teachers. The unified school districts, with around 825,000 students, are the largest so far in the U.S. to abandon plans for even a partial physical return.

“Those countries that have managed to safely reopen schools have done so with declining infection rates and on-demand testing available,” the counties said in a joint statement. “California has neither.”

The move is at odds with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who spent the weekend pushing for the Trump administration’s case to quickly reopen public schools. She downplayed the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that called in-person classes the “highest risk” scenario for schools. Last week, President Trump threatened to cut off federal funding to schools that did not reopen fully.

The recommendations from the president and Ms. DeVos have been disputed by doctors and educators. Data from around the world suggests that children are far less likely to become seriously ill from the coronavirus than adults. But there are big unanswered questions, including how often children become infected and what role they play in transmitting the virus.