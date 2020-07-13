Comic-Con 2020 to Go Virtual for a Week of Extensive Panel Discussions

‘Fear the Walking Dead’, Women Rocking Hollywood 2020 and Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion are among the featured spots offered to fans during the event taking place online from July 22 to 26.

–

Comic-Con is going virtual for the first time ever, with film and TV fans set to get up close and personal with their favourite screen stars from the comfort of their own homes.

While the annual San Diego gathering has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event is headed online for a week of virtual panel discussions, dubbed [email protected]

The event will take place 22 to 26 July and is free of charge, featuring stars of hit shows from “Fear the Walking Dead” to “Family Guy” taking part in the Internet gathering.

While various online activities kick off Wednesday 22 July, Thursday sees the beginning of the TV panels, with science fiction shows including “His Dark Materials” and “Van Helsing” both landing featured spots.

For animated fans, there’s a Cartoon Network Studios First Look, while Amazon Studios is hosting a triple bill of panels on “Utopia“, “Upload” and “The Boys“.

Friday offers up a treat for fans of “The Walking Dead“, with panel talks on the main show, “Fear the Walking Dead”, and “The Walking Dead: World Beyond“, featuring stars from across all three programmes, including Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan and Josh McDermitt.

It also sees the beginning of the movie panels, which kick off with Charlize Theron: Evolution of a Badass – An Action Hero Career Retrospective.

Meanwhile, the weekend sees talks from those behind “The Simpsons“, “Family Guy”, and “American Dad!“, along with progressive panels including Women Rocking Hollywood 2020: Supporting Female-Helmed Film and TV.

And over in films, there’s a Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion, featuring Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman, as well as the First Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Film 30th Anniversary.

For the full line-up, and details on how to access the events, click here: https://www.comic-con.org/frontpage.