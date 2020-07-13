China sanctions U.S. officials, including Rubio, over Uighurs issue By

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe, on Capitol Hill in Washington
BEIJING () – China announced on Monday sanctions against U.S. officials and entities, including Republican Senator Marco Rubio, in retaliation for Washington’s sanctions against senior Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying disclosed the sanctions during a daily briefing.
