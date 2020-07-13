China sanctions U.S. officials, including Rubio, over Uighurs issue By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
10

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe, on Capitol Hill in Washington

BEIJING () – China announced on Monday sanctions against U.S. officials and entities, including Republican Senator Marco Rubio, in retaliation for Washington’s sanctions against senior Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying disclosed the sanctions during a daily briefing.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR