Check out Sunny Leone’s social distancing during her beach outing

Sunny Leone is currently in Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber and children, Noah, Asher and Nisha. The actress recently travelled to the United States along with her family when the International flights were resumed.

Ever since then, Sunny has been pretty active on social media sharing pictures and videos of her life in quarantine. Today, she took to her social media once again and shared pictures from a beach outing with her husband Daniel and children. Sunny shared a few pictures along with a caption that read, “Social distancing at the beach!! Can’t get any better than this! California LOVE!” Take a look at the pictures below.





Earlier in an interview with a leading daily, Sunny revealed that she is looking forward to returning back to India and will do so as soon as things return to normal. She said, “I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India.”