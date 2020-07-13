Chance the Rapper Stops Defending Kanye West After Getting Supported by Terry Crews

WENN

It all starts after the ‘Hot Shower’ rapper questions why people think they should vote for Joe Biden rather than his fellow hip-hop star as Biden has been accused of being racist.

Chance the Rapper has become another celebrity to defend Kanye West amid his decision to run for president. The “Hot Shower” rapper took to Twitter on Monday, July 13 to ask why people think they should vote for Joe Biden rather than his fellow hip-hop star since Biden has been accused of being racist.

“Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna ‘get trump out’ but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??” He said on the site. “I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way.”

He also said at one point how he always “felt a way about people using the word ‘presidential’. Like a n***a acting or not acting presidential. Was Andrew Jackson acting presidential?”

People naturally argued with Chance, but that didn’t stop the latter from defending Kanye. But when Terry Crews decided to insert himself into the drama, that was when the “Coloring Book” rapper seemingly realized that he might be on the wrong side.

As people continued to attack him, Chance tweeted, “When you get to the top of a hill and realize you have to die on it.” The “America’s Got Talent” host apparently could relate to him because he reacted by saying, “I feel your pain.”

In response to that, Chance later backtracked his previous comment as saying, “Ok sprinting down the hill now: I understand the improbability of Ye winning the 46 Presidential seat and I understand that everyone voting for Biden isn’t necessarily doing so enthusiastically.” He added, “I am for black liberation and do not accept my recent endorsement from Terry Crews.”

<br />

Terry wasted no time to hit back, denying giving Chance endorsement. “Never endorsed you bro,” so the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star said.