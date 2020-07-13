Chainlink (LINK) Surges 39.5% to a New All-Time High — Here’s Why By Cointelegraph

Chainlink (LINK) Surges 39.5% to a New All-Time High — Here’s Why
Today the price of Chainlink (LINK) soared by more than 34% to reach a new all-time high at $8.48 and also notch a market capitalization of $2.5 billion.
Three key factors that likely pushed the price of LINK to a new record high were: high-profile partnerships, price discovery, and the strong momentum that currently drives the altcoin market.
