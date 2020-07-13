Cardinals’ Jordan Hicks opts out of 2020 season

Hicks has type 1 diabetes, which may be the pre-existing health condition being cited here. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that type 1 diabetes may increase one’s risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19.

Hicks also underwent Tommy John surgery roughly a year ago. He was making steady progress in his recovery and will now get extra time to rehab ahead of the 2021 season.

Hicks has a 3.47 ERA and 20 saves in two MLB seasons. The 23-year-old is known for his blazing fastball, which has previously touched 104 MPH on the radar gun.