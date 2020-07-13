Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks opts out of 2020 season due to pre-existing health concerns

On Monday, St. Louis Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks became the latest player to opt-out of participating in the 2020 season amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic.
As noted by MLB Network insider Jon Heyman and others, the hard-throwing 23-year-old pitcher suffers from Type 1 diabetes and is high-risk for COVID-19:
Hicks underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2019. In May, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the club was hopeful Hicks would be recovered enough to play during a shortened campaign. Hicks previously told The Athletic he was willing to play despite his condition.
Hicks appeared in 29 games last season before the operation. He tallied a 2-2 record with a 3.14 ERA.