Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks opts out of 2020 season due to pre-existing health concerns

Hicks underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2019. In May, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the club was hopeful Hicks would be recovered enough to play during a shortened campaign. Hicks previously told The Athletic he was willing to play despite his condition.

Hicks appeared in 29 games last season before the operation. He tallied a 2-2 record with a 3.14 ERA.