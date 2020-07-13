Cardano Has ‘Plenty of Room for Growth’ By Cointelegraph

Messari CEO: Cardano Has ‘Plenty of Room for Growth’
After surged to become sixth-biggest cryptocurrency by market cap last week, Messari co-founder and CEO Ryan Selkis still believes traders could buy and stake more of the altcoin.
In his newsletter, Seliks said lower staking rates for Cardano (ADA) could mean a higher reward payout for investors who are “wondering if they’re late to the party.”
