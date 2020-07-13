Canterbury Bulldogs rookie Jake Averillo stood down after COVID-19 scare

Canterbury has been caught up in Sydney COVID-19 outbreak, with rookie Jake Averillo stood down from all training and playing duties until at least Sunday, after potentially being exposed to the virus.

Averillo’s parents visited the Crossroads Hotel in Casula on July 5th, which has been the linked to another five positive tests today, and 14 in total.

The 19-year-old centre lives with his parents.

“Jake will be tested for COVID 19 today, after both his parents were tested over the weekend,” the club said in a statement.

“Jake’s parents will now be re-tested on Sunday 19th of July to receive a clean bill of health and Jake will be unable to train or play with the team until that date.”

Averillo made his NRL debut in round two, but hasn’t played since the loss to the Tigers in round seven.

Jake Averillo has been stood down after a COVID-19 scare for his family. (Getty images)

NSW Health is urging anyone who visited the Crossroads Hotel between July 3 and 10 to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

It’s not the first coronavirus scare for the Bulldogs. Last month’s match against the Roosters had to be postponed after the schoolteacher of one of Aiden Tolman’s children tested positive. Tolman subsequently missed two matches.

The Bulldogs, who are in last place on the NRL ladder, play St George Illawarra in Wollongong on Saturday.

Averillo’s potential exposure comes 24 hours after Parramatta’s Stefano Utoikamanu apparently breached COVID-19 protocals by hugging members of the crowd after the Eels downed Newcastle.