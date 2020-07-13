Byron Scott Marries ‘Basketball Wive’s Star CeCe Gutierrez

NBA legend Byron Scott has finally tied to knot with Basketball Wives CeCe Gutierrez — and the couple livestreamed the ceremony via Instagram/

Scott shared both pics and video footage of the union to his Instagram account.

Cece also shared several pics of the wedding, captioning one of the many posts, “Today I married the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate …”

Scott has announced that they would be tying the knot via a virtual ceremony thanks to COVID-19.

“To my rock, my love and my best friend. God had other plans for our big day and unfortunately we aren’t able to celebrate the wedding of your dreams with our family and friends in the big way that we had planned,” Byron shared. “You have been so strong, positive, and happy regardless…and that’s why I love you so much. I can’t wait to make you my wife in our own private way on July 11, 2020. Thank you to all our loved ones who were suppose to be a part of our special day. You still and always will be a special part of our lives #virtualwedding #scottwedding2020.”