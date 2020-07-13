Bryshere Gray Accused Of Assaulting His Wife-Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

Many of you may remember Bryshere Gray as Hakeem Lyon on the hit series “Empire,” which officially came to an end earlier this year. Now it looks like he has gotten himself in trouble with the law. He is now being accused of assaulting his wife, and the incident took place Sunday night.

According to the Daily Independent, round 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Goodyear police responded to a call to help out a woman. Police say that the woman had flagged down another person moments earlier for help. She claimed that she had been assaulted at her home by her husband for the past several hours.

The person that she flagged down then drove her to the Circle K and called 911. She told authorities who her husband was. Police noted that the victim had several visible injuries, and she also stated that she had been strangled at one point, and she temporarily lost consciousness. She was then taken to a nearby hospital. The authorities then responded to the couple’s home in an effort to get in contact with Breyshere, however, he would not come out of the home.

Goodyear SWAT and Crisis Negotiations were called in to assist due to a barricade situation and the felony domestic violence charges that were at hand. Things eventually came to an end around 7 a.m. on Monday once Breyshere surrendered.

He was taken into custody at the Maricopa County jail on charges of aggravated assault, assault, and disorderly conduct.

This is not Bryshere’s first time getting in trouble with the law. Last year, he was arrested for driving-related offenses. As we previously reported, he was pulled over for an issue relating to his registration. Turned out his tags didn’t match the car. Police also discovered that he was driving his 2014 Rolls Royce without a license or insurance.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94