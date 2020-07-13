Brazil’s Bolsonaro says will return to work if new test shows he is COVID-19 free By

RIO DE JANEIRO () – Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro
said on Monday that he is feeling “very good” and will return to work if he tests negative for the new coronavirus on Tuesday, but that he will continue to isolate himself until he is free of the virus.
The right-wing president told broadcaster CNN Brasil he has not felt out of breath, nor has he lost his sense of taste.
