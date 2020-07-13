Blasts from past: Reggie Jackson’s monster ’71 All-Star HR an all-timer

At the All-Star Game in Detroit on July 13, 1971, Reggie Jackson hit one of the more memorable homers in big league history — a monster shot that needed a fortuitous event to occur.

The Oakland outfielder was a late addition to the American League team, added when Minnesota’s Tony Oliva dropped out because of a knee injury. Jackson himself was dealing with his own injury, a sore hamstring. But after a lackluster 1970 campaign, Jackson jumped at the opportunity to showcase his stuff on the national stage.

As it turned out, the AL was fortunate to have the 25-year-old slugger, a future Hall of Famer.

The National League, which had won straight All-Star games, jumped to a 3-0 lead. “When we fell behind 3-0, we said, ‘Oh, oh. Here they go again,'” Baltimore’s Frank Robinson said.

In the bottom of the third, AL manager Earl Weaver pinch-hit Jackson for pitcher Vida Blue of the A’s, and Reggie stole the show.