Black Woman KIDNAPPED In Lebanon; Put Up ‘For Sale’ On Facebook!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-

8

A Black woman, Peace Busari, was kidnapped in Lebanon and put up for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese man, MTO News has learned.

Local authorities claim that Peace has been rescued, and is on her way home from Lebanon. And her kidnapper, Wael Jerro, has been arrested, MTO News has learned. 

