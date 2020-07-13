Below Deck Med Sneak Peek: Is Hannah Ferrier Going to Fire Jessica More?

The captain is leaving it all to her chief stew.

In this exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s all-new Below Deck Mediterranean, Hannah Ferrier reveals that Captain Sandy Yawn is relying on her to make a big decision that would affect the rest of the charter season: whether or not to replace third stew Jessica More.

“Sandy’s basically said to me, she’s like, ‘I’m just gonna leave it with you. Tell me when you need her replaced,'” Hannah explains to Chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran.

As Below Deck Med fans surely recall, last week’s episode ended with a loud crash off-camera, followed by a distraught Jessica running to the kitchen revealing she smashed her finger in a door and that it could be broken.

In the clip, Hannah doesn’t explicitly state that that’s the case, but when the cameras flash to Jessica, it’s hard to miss the fact that her hand is wrapped and the injured finger is in a splint.