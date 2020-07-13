Basketball Wives’ CeCe Guttierrez Got Married Wearing Coronavirus Mask!

Congratulations to CeCe Gutierrez and NBA legend Byron Scott, they got married in a socially distanced wedding ceremony this weekend, MTO News can confirm.

The former Basketball Wives stars were wed in a beautiful, socially distanced ceremony in Southern California. CeCe’s been sharing tons of photos from the wedding itself as well as behind-the-scenes pics of her amazing gown, details of the invitation and intimate after-party, and the overall lovely vibe.

CeCe and Byron had actually been a couple for quite a bit longer than their on-air relationship sometimes led viewers to believe.

Though they got engaged on the DL almost two years ago during a trip to Tahiti, the couple actually met nearly five years before that. CeCe and Byron started dating in the summer of 2014, right around the time of Byron’s divorce from his first wife, Anita. (Byron and Anita, who had been married since either 1987 or 1989, went through an acrimonious, multi-year divorce, thanks at least in part to disputes over Byron’s net worth and average monthly income.)