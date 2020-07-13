Basketball Wives’ CeCe Guttierrez Got Married Wearing Coronavirus Mask!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Congratulations to CeCe Gutierrez and NBA legend Byron Scott, they got married in a socially distanced wedding ceremony this weekend, MTO News can confirm.

The former Basketball Wives stars were wed in a beautiful, socially distanced ceremony in Southern California. CeCe’s been sharing tons of photos from the wedding itself as well as behind-the-scenes pics of her amazing gown, details of the invitation and intimate after-party, and the overall lovely vibe.

