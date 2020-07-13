Authorities Officially Charge 2 Men And 2 Juveniles With Murder Of Pop Smoke-Suspects Face Death Penalty (Update)

TSR Updatez: Authorities have officially charged four suspects, two adults and two teens, with the murder of Pop Smoke.

Last week it was announced that the Los Angeles Police Department made five arrests in Pop Smoke’s murder. Today, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges and identified the two adults as 19-year-old Corey Walker and 18-year-old Keandre Rodgers. The juvenile suspects, ages 15 and 17, were not identified because they are minors, and there was no immediate word as to why authorities declined to charge the fifth suspect.

Officials say Walker and Rodgers are eligible for the death penalty being that the murder occurred during the commission of a robbery and a burglary. The complaint also alleges gang and gun allegations, according to the district attorney’s office.

Walker and Rodgers are expected to be arraigned today while the two minors were each charged with one count of murder and robbery in juvenile court.

The investigation remains open although authorities have previously said that they do not believe the suspects knew Pop Smoke personally and that he was targeted after accidentally sharing the address of where he was staying on social media.

Pop Smoke was murdered in the early hours of February 19th at a home in the Hollywood Hills where the suspects are accused of breaking into and then fatally shooting Pop Smoke.

Walker and Rodgers face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged, according to officials. A decision on whether to seek capital punishment will be made at a later date, they said.

Fans continue to celebrate Pop Smoke and his legacy. Earlier today, we reported that his new album, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon,” debuted at No. 1.

