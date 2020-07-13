Authorities Confirm They Have Found The Body Of Naya Rivera In Lake Piru

TSR Take A Moment: Authorities confirm they have found the body of actress Naya Rivera in Ventura County’s #LakePiru today. She was 33 years old.

Naya’s body was found floating in the northeast area of the lake this morning, five days after authorities declared her missing. On Wednesday, Naya had gone to the lake that afternoon and rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey.

Her son was later found sleeping by himself on the boat by another boater who made the initial 911 call. Naya was nowhere to be found but authorities reported they found one life jacket on the boat and Josie wearing another.

Since Naya’s disappearance, fans and friends have been relentless in helping find her, putting pressure on local authorities and posting heartfelt tributes to the beloved actress.

The extensive search involved the use of sonar equipment. Conditions in the lake made the search difficult due to poor visibility as divers were only able to see a few inches in front of them.

After five days, the search has sadly come to an end. Our prayers are with Naya Rivera’s family and loved ones at this time.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!