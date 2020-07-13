Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 up 0.98% By .com

Matilda Coleman
Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 up 0.98%

.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.98%.

The best performers of the session on the were Platinum Asset Management Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.76% or 0.25 points to trade at 3.95 at the close. Meanwhile, Virgin Money UK PLC (ASX:) added 5.44% or 0.09 points to end at 1.75 and Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.86% or 0.52 points to 11.22 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Avita Therapeutics Inc (ASX:), which fell 9.39% or 0.740 points to trade at 7.140 at the close. Technology One Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.41% or 0.56 points to end at 8.18 and Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.18% or 0.190 points to 3.480.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 609 to 573 and 386 ended unchanged.

Shares in Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.86% or 0.52 to 11.22.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 9.47% to 17.898 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.45% or 8.15 to $1810.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.79% or 0.32 to hit $40.23 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.69% or 0.30 to trade at $42.94 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.44% to 0.6978, while AUD/JPY rose 0.34% to 74.61.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.25% at 96.368.

