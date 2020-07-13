As US COVID-19 cases surge, public health officials are battling broken, fragmented data systems, some relying on fax, that are seriously impeding progress (New York Times)

New York Times:
As US COVID-19 cases surge, public health officials are battling broken, fragmented data systems, some relying on fax, that are seriously impeding progress — Before public health officials can manage the pandemic, they must deal with a broken data system that sends incomplete results in formats they can’t easily use.
