Artist of the Week: Jack Harlow

The Louisville rapper explodes with his bouncy song ‘Whats Poppin’, conquering the internet, dominating the charts, and earning recognition within hip-hop community.

It seems summer 2020 belongs to Jack Harlow. The Louisville rapper is everywhere, dominating the internet and Billboard music charts. Starting selling his CD in middle school and playing sold-out venues in high school, he got his major breakout with his single “Whats Poppin”.

Produced by JetsonMade & Pooh Beatz, the masterminds behind one of 2019’s biggest hip-hop songs “Suge”, “Whats Poppin” is such a bob with feel-good lyrics. Released in January before pandemic hit the United States, it quickly went viral during the lockdown after grabbing the attention of TikTok lovers.

As countless homemade fun clips using the song popped up nonstop online, the track is steadily rising on the charts. It additionally earned the Private Garden star recognition from big rappers. The likes of Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, and DaBaby jumped on the remixed version.

With the additional boost from those heavyweight names, the song climbed to a new height on the charts. It rose from No. 8 to No. 2 on Hot 100, vaulted from No. 5 to No. 2 on Streaming Songs with 34.1 million streams, reached No. 11 on Digital Song Sales, and peaked at 23 on Radio Songs.

However, the 22-year-old rapper who was signed by DJ Drama and Don Cannon to their Generation Now label imprint wanted his music to last beyond the warm season. He wanted to produce a classic so he continued to learn and broaden his horizon.

“I’m really taking this time to try and absorb stuff I never absorb. There’s hit songs from the ’70s and ’80s. I don’t know that everyone knows, so I’m going back and every day I’m doing my research,” so he explained in an interview with Revolt.

“I’m listening to a lot of older music. I’m listening to a lot of ’70s music. A lot of David Bowie, Hall & Oats, and Marvin Gaye. I’ve really been doing my studying because there’s a lot of music that’s iconic to people and shifted cultures that I missed out on,” he said.