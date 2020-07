Leaker: ‘iPhone 12 Pro’ to Come With 6GB of RAM

Later this year, Apple is expected to release four OLED iPhones in three display sizes, including 5.4, 6.7, and two 6.1-inch models. Rumors suggest the 6.7-inch iPhone and one 6.1-inch model will be higher-end devices, and now leaker @L0vetodream has corroborated previous rumors about the internal specs of Apple’s upcoming lineup. Rumors suggest Apple will use 5-nanometer A14 chips in its…