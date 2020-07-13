App creator Luke Tregloan charged with allegedly possessing child abuse images, secretly filming women having sex

A man who has built a career making TV ads and developing an educational app for children stands accused of possessing child abuse material, and being a so-called peeping tom.

Luke Tregloan, 45, was arrested during a raid at his Highgate home in South Australia on Friday.

Federal police seized his phone, which allegedly contained child abuse images.

Luke Tregloan is charged with possessing child abuse material.

Police also allegedly uncovered a number of videos of adult women being secretly filmed undressing and having sex.

Mr Tregloan is accused of spying on the women from outside their homes in Adelaide.

The videos allegedly date back to 2017, with the most recent from this month.

A decision on whether Mr Tregloan will be granted home detention is expected next Monday.

He will remain behind bars at least until then.