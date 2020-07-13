Angry Black Man Randomly Stabs White People On NYC Subway!! (Graphic)

New York City police are investigating a potential “racial attack” that occurred yesterday on the subway, MTO News has confirmed.

A 46-year-old African American man, Patrick Chambers, pulled a knife and began stabbing two White men in their 70s.

LINK TO THE VIDEO – WARNING GRAPHIC

Here’s how the Ny Post is reporting it:

The partially caught on video brawl began on the 7 train when the suspect, Patrick Chambers, 46, shouted at two elderly men sitting across from him, “Why aren’t you home with your kids?” police said. Chambers then pulled a blade, allegedly slashing and stabbing the men, who are both in their 70s. The mayhem erupted about 7:25 a.m. on July 5 as the train rolled through Sunnyside.

Both victims survived the stabbing and currently are listed in stable conditions.

NYC officers managed to track down and arrest Patrick and charged him with two counts of assault, two counts of menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police are investigating whether the stabbing — which appeared to be random — may have been racially motivated.

