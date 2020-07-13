Anderson Cooper’s Adorable New Photo of Son Wyatt Proves He’s a Model In-the-Making

Anderson added, “Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy.”

In May, the CNN News host candidly discussed his parenting plans and how he’s raising his little one with his ex-partner, Benjamin Maisani.

“I don’t really have a family, and so my friends become my family. And this is somebody that I was involved with for 10 years, he’s a great guy,” the 52-year-old star explained. “We didn’t work out as a couple… but when I was a little kid, it was just my mom and my brother. But it was my mom and she was not the most parental person and I wish some adult, after my dad died, had stepped in.”

He continued, “So I thought, if something happens to me or even if something doesn’t happen to me, the more people love my son and are in his life, I’m all for that. My ex is a great guy and it’s good to have two parents, if you can.”