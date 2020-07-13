An Israeli court rules that NSO Group can keep exporting its tools as plaintiff Amnesty International failed to prove staff spying by a NSO customer (Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai/VICE)

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / VICE:

An Israeli court rules that NSO Group can keep exporting its tools as plaintiff Amnesty International failed to prove staff spying by a NSO customer  —  NSO Group will be allowed to keep exporting its powerful hacking and surveillance tech after what Amnesty Internatioal calls a “disgraceful ruling.”

