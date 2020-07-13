Amitabh Bachchan continues to be in touch with his fans via social media amidst the isolation



On July 11, the entire nation was shocked when news came in about Amitabh Bachchan having tested COVID positive. Unfortunately his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan were also ested positive. This had everyone worried about the family’s well being.

Now despite being in the hospital and isolated from the world, Amitabh Bachchan is staying strong. He’s been super active on social media and is keeping in touch with his well-wishers. He took to his blog this morning and wished his fans Happy birthday, ‘

Birthday – EF – Manoj Kumar Ojha .. Taran Ghantasala.. Monday, July 13 .. birthday wishes to you both and the greetings and wishes .. for happiness ever.’

He’s even tweeting and updating us about his health. He thanked everyone for their prayers and wishes and sent out a gratitude-filled tweet, ‘It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say .. Thank you for your eternal love and affection.’

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are admitted in Nanavati hospital. Whereas Aishwarya and Aaradhya are home quarantined. This is surely a critical time for the Bachchan family. And we prayfor their speedy recovery.