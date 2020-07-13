AMC reaches agreement with bondholders to reduce debt by up to $630 million By

© . FILE PHOTO: The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Burbank
() – AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) Holdings Inc said on Monday it had reached an agreement with bondholders that would reduce its debt by up to $630 million, as it looks to reopen theaters after being shut for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AMC, the world’s largest movie theater operator, said it had also raised $300 million in new first lien financing.
