Alphabet’s Google says to commit $10 billion to India By

NEW DELHI () – Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s Google on Monday said it will spend around $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years through equity investments and tie-ups, marking its biggest commitment to a growth market.
“This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, said on a webcast during the annual ‘Google for India’ event.
