According to Robintrack.net, during a four-hour span today almost 40,000 Robinhood accounts added Tesla stock, which hit $1,794.99 before closing at $1,497.06 (Sarah Ponczek/Bloomberg)

Sarah Ponczek / Bloomberg:

According to Robintrack.net, during a four-hour span today almost 40,000 Robinhood accounts added Tesla stock, which hit $1,794.99 before closing at $1,497.06  —  – Almost 40,000 Robinhood users bought the stock in four hours,nbsp; — Tesla shares surged 16% Monday before giving up gains

