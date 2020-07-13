9 names selected as finalists to replace Stapleton

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

A list of hundreds of potential new names for Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood, which currently carries the name of a former mayor who belonged to the Ku Klux Klan, has been whittled down to nine finalists.

The nine are: Central Park, Concourse, Meadowlark, Mosley, Park Central, Peterson, Randolph, Skyview and Tailwinds.

These finalists were selected from a pool of 331 proposals by an 11-member advisory board with diverse representation. Stapleton property owners voted just last year against changing the neighborhood name, but Black Lives Matter protests reignited the conversation last month, and now a change is imminent.

“We appreciate the work and thoughtfulness that the advisory board put into narrowing down the list of hundreds of names to these nine options,” said Liz Stalnaker, chair of Rename St*pleton For All, an advocacy group in favor of a name change. “Now it’s for our neighbors to bring that same thoughtfulness into voting this week, bringing us one step closer to a new community name that we can all be proud of.”

There will be three rounds of voting, the first of which is live now online. Anyone over 18 years old who rents or owns in the community is allowed to vote. Business owners are not allowed to vote, though a member of Greater Stapleton Business Association served on the advisory board. This round of voting ends Saturday at 2 p.m., with the top four vote-getters advancing to another voting round that likely will begin July 20, Allshouse said. That second round will produce two leading finalists, one of which will be crowned Aug. 1.

