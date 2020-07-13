43 NHL players tested positive for coronavirus since June 8

On Monday, the NHL announced that 43 players tested positive for the coronavirus during Phase 2 of the league’s return-to-play format that includes games beginning on Aug. 1.

In an official statement, the league said:

The NHL had in excess of 600 Players report to Club training/practice facilities for optional participation in Phase 2 activities. There were 4,934 COVID-19 tests administered to this group of Players. Those tests resulted in a total of 30 returning confirmed positive test results for COVID-19. In addition, the League is aware of 13 additional Players who tested positive for COVID-19 outside of the Phase 2 Protocol. All Players who tested positive were/have been self-isolated and were/are following CDC and Health Canada protocols.

According to Brandon Maron of The Score, seven players taking part in Phase 2 tested positive in the last week.

Also on Monday, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced players aren’t yet attending training camp sessions after they were potentially exposed to somebody who tested positive for the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens reportedly believe they encountered “false positive” test results.