26 members of Amitabh Bachchan’s staff test negative for COVID 19

Ever since the news of Amitabh Bachchan testing positive for the coronavirus broke out, the entire nation went into a state of shock. Soon after, we dealt with another blow after finding out that other members of the Bachchan family too were infected with the deadly virus including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.

As per norms, the BMC performed tests on everyone who came in contact with the Bachchan family including their support staff. Thanks to contact tracing, the authorities found out that a total of 54 people were in a state of danger since they were in close vicinity to the family in recent times. At Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa residence, 26 staff members were tested for the virus. Fortunately, their results came in as negative but they still have to remain in quarantine for a period of two weeks as a precaution.

We pray that the Bachchan family has the strength to get through these difficult times and we hope they’re back to being fit and fine soon.