Zomato says its FY 2020 revenue was $394M, up 105% YoY, and EBITDA loss reached $293M vs. $277M in FY 2019, as Zomato Gold/Pro had 1.7M subscribers as of March (Aroon Deep/MediaNama)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2


Aroon Deep / MediaNama:

Zomato says its FY 2020 revenue was $394M, up 105% YoY, and EBITDA loss reached $293M vs. $277M in FY 2019, as Zomato Gold/Pro had 1.7M subscribers as of March  —  “While FY19 saw hyper-competition between four well-funded food delivery players, FY20 ended with a two player market structure …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR