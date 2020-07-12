Zlatan Ibrahimovic unsure over AC Milan future with contract about to expire | Football News







Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits he is unsure over his future at AC Milan, with no talks having yet been held over extending his contract.

The 38-year-old rejoined the Serie A club in December after leaving LA Galaxy, on a deal until the end of the season that also includes an option to extend until 2021.

He has made 11 appearances since, scoring five goals including two in his last two games, and insists he will only continue to play if he can “make a difference”.

“I continue to play only if I can bring results. I’m not a mascot,” he told Sky in Italy.

“Next year? Let’s see, I still have three weeks of [my] contract. Nobody started talking about the future, on my part or from Milan. Here nothing is known about the future now. Let’s play and finish as best we can, then let’s see.

“There is no one as strong as Ibra. It depends on the club, not just me.”

Milan are expected to bring in RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick, who will almost certainly have a huge say in which players stay and who leaves Milan at the end of the season, should that happen.

But Ibrahimovic said: “I don’t know Rangnick and I don’t know if he is coming. They didn’t say anything to us, I don’t know if it’s official.”