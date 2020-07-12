UFC 251 Saturday night at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi featured three championship bouts. Kamaru Usman retained his Welterweight title to close things out in the main event.

However, the huge event also consisted of a controversial Alexander Volkanovski victory over Max Holloway for the Featherweight title and Petr Yan taking out Jose Aldo via knockout for the Bantamweight title.

UFC 251 also saw Amanda Ribas make a name for herself by making quick work of Paige VanZant. Meanwhile, Roman Bogatov showed poorly with a dirty performance in the Octagon.

These are among the biggest winners and losers from UFC 251 at Fight Island Saturday night.

Winner: Amanda Ribas, UFC’s new sweetheart

This Brazilian was favored to take out Paige VanZant Saturday night. Nevertheless, no one could have envisioned her submitting PVZ with an armbar at the 2:21 mark in the first round. It really was something to behold.