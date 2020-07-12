Wild bison released into the UK for the first in thousands of years

About 10,000 years after the steppe bison went extinct, the UK’s most important wildlife species are now also racing toward extinction.



Ancient steppe bison once roamed the land which would later become England .



A herd of eight European bison graze in the Rothaargebirge mountain range in Germany. A similar project to reintroduce European bison in England will take place in 2022 in hopes the bison will restore wildlife. (CNN)

Now, the UK is looking to the steppe bison’s closest relative to bring back the area’s ancient woodlands – the European bison.



The $US1.4 million (A$2 million) Wilder Blean project, funded by the People’s Postcode Lottery Dream fund, aims to release a small herd of European bison into the West Blean woods, near Canterbury in East Kent, during the spring of 2022.





The bison will come from the Netherlands or Poland, where previous releases have proved successful, and the initial release will include one male and three females, according to the Guardian.





Natural breeding is expected to increase the size of the herd.



The European bison (pictured) is the steppe bison’s closest relative. (Getty)



Describing European bison as “ecosystem engineers,” the Kent Wildlife Trust, one of the conservation organisations leading the project, said the species can “change woodlands in a way that no other animal can.”





“They eat bark and create dust baths which each have benefits for many plants and animals.



“These are functions that have been missing from our UK woodlands for thousands of years and bringing them back can help restore an abundance of wildlife.”





The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, according to the World Wildlife Fund.



Wild bison will be released into the UK for the first in thousands of years. (Getty)



More than one in seven native species face extinction and more than half are in decline.





“The Wilder Blean project will prove that a wilder, nature-based solution is the right one to tackling the climate and nature crisis we now face,” director of conservation at Kent Wildlife Trust Paul Hadaway said in a statement.





“Using missing keystone species like bison to restore natural processes to habitats is the key to creating bio-abundance in our landscape.”

