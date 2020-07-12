Whitehead Institute’s new director slams Trump as anti-science, anti-foreigner

Ruth Lehmann has headed the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research in Cambridge for barely two weeks, but she’s already proving to be an outspoken critic of President Trump, skewering his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his treatment of foreigners who work and study in the United States.

Lehmann, a German native who became director of the MIT-affiliated institute after years as a prominent cell biologist at New York University, said Trump has displayed “ridiculous” behavior by eschewing a mask to slow the spread of the coronavirus. She contrasted him with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a former research scientist, who has won praise for containing the illness in that country.

“You see Merkel wearing a mask,” said Lehmann, 64, whose nonprofit institute has about 20 scientists in five laboratories studying the virus that causes COVID-19. “You lead by example.” Merkel recently started making official appearances wearing a mask after being questioned for never being pictured wearing one despite it being part of the government’s official guidance in the fight against the virus.