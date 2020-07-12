Which Way Bitcoin Price? Current ‘Stablecoin’ Period Mimics Early 2017 By Cointelegraph

Which Way Bitcoin Price? Current ‘Stablecoin’ Period Mimics Early 2017
“What’s the price of those Bitcoin’s you keep talking about?” a friend asks me. I look at my phone and it’s still averaging around $9,200. “About the same as last month mate,” I replied.
(BTC) price has hardly moved an inch in the last six weeks, barely moving 2% in either direction from its average price. Therefore, I’m starting to think it’s a stablecoin now.
