Watch the first trailer for Far Cry 6, featuring Giancarlo Esposito

Ubisoft debuted the first trailer for Far Cry 6 as part of its Ubisoft Forward digital conference today. The cinematic trailer didn’t have any gameplay, but showed a city in revolt under the regime of Antón Castillo, who is played by Giancarlo Esposito, perhaps best known as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

In Far Cry 6, players control Dani Rojas, who is tasked with stopping Castillo’s regime. Much like its predecessors Far Cry 5 and Far Cry New Dawn, the playable character will be customizable and can be played as either a male or female. But Far Cry 6 will also see the return of a voiced protagonist, GameSpot reports.

Ubisoft says players will have many weapons at their disposal and a companion system that allows you to recruit numerous allies to fight alongside you, like in Far Cry 5. (In Far Cry 6, one of those allies can be a “dangerously distracting wiener dog” named Chorizo, according to Ubisoft.)

Far Cry 6 is set to launch on February 18th, 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service. It’s the latest entry in the series since 2019’s Far Cry: New Dawn, a post-apocalyptic sequel to 2018’s Far Cry 5.

Update July 12th, 4:42PM ET: Added details from Ubisoft’s website and GameSpot.