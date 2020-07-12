Watch live TV on your mobile device with the HDHomeRun Scribe Duo on sale for $130

The SiliconDust HDHomeRun Scribe Duo 1TB DVR is down to $129.99 at Best Buy. This is part of Best Buy’s deals of the day, so the price is extremely temporary. The Scribe Duo normally sells for $200. We have only seen it go on sale once before, and that was back in May when it dropped to $150. That makes today’s deal one of the best we’ve ever seen and possibly the only time it will drop this low.

Watch when you want SiliconDust HDHomeRun Scribe Duo 1TB DVR black

Duo means two tuners for streaming two programs at once. Can store up to 150 hours of live TV on the 1TB DVR. Stream and record from standard to UHD and works with up to 8K resolutions. Pair with an HDTV antenna. Connects to most HDTVs. $129.99 $200.00 $70 off

So the Scribe Quatro is the top of the HDHomeRun lineup these days, and WhatToWatch considers it the best of the boxes available. However, it also usually costs around $230 or more. The Scribe Duo is very much the same except that it only has two tuners instead of four, and it costs significantly less. Especially today. You can do plenty with two tuners, and it’s still loaded with all the same features. Four tuners is obviously better if you have a large household and a bunch of different tastes in TV shows, but with two tuners you can still watch up to two programs that are live on multiple devices.

HDHomeRun boxes are really simple and designed for people who have given up on paying crazy prices for a cable TV subscription. Chances are if that’s you, then you’ve also looked at getting an HDTV antenna (if not, you can get one like the Mohu Arc at a relatively low price). The HDHomeRun pairs with that antenna to record the TV you’re picking up, and the built-in tuners make those shows available to you on your smartphone and other devices.

The Scribe Duo can stream and record any video signal, including standard definition all the way up to 8K. It’s compatible with a ton of devices, too, including everything from your iPhone to your Xbox to Windows 10. You can get up to 14 days of upcoming programming, closed captioning, and more.