Viral Pic: A Fish With Human-Like Teeth & Lips

We have seen many animals with human-like characteristics and human behavioral characteristics. Believing them is hard, and funny. A viral post on social media recently revolves around the human-like face of the Trigger Fish.

After a Malaysian Twitter user took tp his page and posted the first picture, it caught the attention of users of social media and people are quite Shocked to see a fish with a human-like face.

It’s shocking to see a similar mouth, lips and teeth to that of a human being and few enthusiastic netizens compared the fish to their faces.

Reports say it’s one out of 40 different species of ‘Trigger Fish’ found in bodies of water. This oval shaped, large-headed fish is capable of crushing shells with strong-jawed mouth and teeth.